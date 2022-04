POWERS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened in Powers Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 371 near Haddix Circle Northwest at about 7:30 a.m. Investigators say that a Chevrolet was traveling north on the highway when it crossed into the opposing traffic lane, striking a Ford. Further details were not immediately available, but the State Patrol said that the crash did involve at least one fatality.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO