Old Sorehead Trade Days will take place Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 8-9 downtown streets of Stanton.

Shows are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

There will be vendors from all over the country, food, live entertainment and more.

For more information, call 432-756-2006 or visit stantontex.com.