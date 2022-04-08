ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Emergency services for the week of March 27, 2022

By Estes Park Trail-Gazette
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The charges are merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. At 9:57 p.m. at E. Elkhorn Ave and East Riverside Dr., an officer contacted 47-year-old Kally Surbeck of Fort Collins, Colo., for failing to stop at a stop sign and for stopping...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says possible suspects from an earlier incident led to a SWAT situation on Pueblo's Eastside. According to police, officers and the SWAT team are at the scene of East 1st St. and North Joplin at a residence. Police told KRDO they've tried to contact the suspects inside The post SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester honors women in emergency services

VALHALLA – During Women’s History Month, Westchester County Executive George Latimer is highlighting the service and dedication of the professional women serving with the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services. Latimer said “Women in the Department of Emergency Services (DES) are dedicated, resourceful, experienced, and capable. They have...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Estes Park, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Wyoming State
City
Estes Park, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
CBS Denver

Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime. Shardae Rideaux and Gabrielle James (credit: Denver Police) The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed. On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Domestic Violence#Traffic Control#Child Abuse#Cicjis
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Denver

Vincent Tapia Accused Of Fatally Shooting Driver After Accident

DENVER (CBS4) — Police arrested 19-year-old Vincent Tapia late Friday night after a shooting incident that killed a man. A Denver Police Department sergeant encountered Tapia “sprinting….about five blocks away from the scene and within minutes of the 911 call,” as stated in the arrest affidavit obtained Monday by CBS4. Officers took Tapia in custody, searched him and found a handgun. It is believed to be the weapon Tapia used to kill the man moments earlier, and the same gun that two witnesses say the victim himself handed to Tapia earlier in the evening. Those two witnesses — females in the back...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Stormed… The Aircraft’: Witnesses Describe Removal Of Unruly Passenger Aboard Flight To DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– The passenger who prompted the pilot of a United Airlines flight bound for Denver International Airport to divert to Witchita, Kansas has been identified. Authorities say Clara Lambert was arrested but not for what happened aboard the flight. (credit: CBS) A passenger on the United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Huntsville, Alabama to DIA, said that Lambert refused to wear a mask and was trying to buy a drink from flight staff. When the plane landed in Wichita, she was escorted off. (credit: CBS) “When we were on the tarmac, the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear and masked and ready for the defense, I guess. And they stormed to the back of the aircraft and removed the woman,” said the witness. Clara Lambert (credit: CBS) Lambert wasn’t arrested for what happened on the plane, but after leaving the airport, she went to a “Twin Peaks” restaurant across the highway. Wichita police were called about 6 hours later after she was reportedly “acting strangely.” Lambert is accused of assaulting and battering a police officer. Two months ago, Lambert was arrested in Florida for battery of an officer there.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Woman killed at roadside memorial on death anniversary

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location. “I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.” Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park […]
WINDSOR, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy