CHADRON – A Chadron State College faculty art show, Persist, is open in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery now until April 8. The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to a closing reception April 7 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Faculty in the show include Laura Bentz, Mary Donahue, Trudy Denham, and Dewayne Gimeson. The exhibit features photography, prints, ceramics, and multimedia pieces.

CHADRON, NE ・ 18 DAYS AGO