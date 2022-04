CW4 James Lee Aston, U.S. Army Retired, gained his wings on March 21, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Chief Aston was born August 20, 1945, in Montgomery, Alabama to John T. “Truman” and Olivia Turman Aston. He reached the age of 76. James attended Opelika High...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO