ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Man charged with domestic violence after woman stabbed in the eye in Marlboro County

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 58-year-old man is in custody after a woman was stabbed in the eye in Marlboro County Thursday night. According to the...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Marlboro County, SC
City
Tatum, SC
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 7, 2022, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman on drug charges. Deputies responded to a call about a woman who was unresponsive from possible overdose on Wardlaw Road. They began life-saving measure when they arrived, and a search warrant was executed at the location. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Stab Wound#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man accused of having meth, cocaine, giving fake name to Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man who reportedly gave a fake name when stopped by deputies was allegedly caught with meth and cocaine and had an outstanding warrant in another county. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious vehicle riding around in East Rockingham and stopped it on the corner of Airport Road and Stillwell Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy