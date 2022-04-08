ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA investigating complaints Lucky Charms causes gastrointestinal issues

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndv26_0f3PJzuX00

( WJW ) – Consumers are alleging a popular breakfast cereal is making them sick.

More than 100 people posted to IWasPoisoned.com, claiming General Mills’ Lucky Charms caused them to experience a variety of gastrointestinal issues. The site call itself a “consumer-led website for diners to report suspected food poisoning or bad food experiences.”

Consumers on the website complained of nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and overall feelings of sickness.

The Food and Drug Administration has responded to the reports, stating the agency is aware of the complaints and is looking into the matter.

The FDA has its own system to track consumer complaints, called a CAERS database. That database has received 41 reports related to Lucky Charms since 2004, the FDA said.

TRENDING: Pink Floyd members reunite and record song for Ukraine

Only three of those reports were received in 2021 and only one was “ related to the complaints listed in IWasPoisoned.com,” the FDA said.

In a statement sent to Nexstar, General Mills said it was taking the complaints “very seriously.”

“After a thorough internal investigation, we have not found any evidence that these complaints are attributed to our products,” said Andrea Williamson, a company spokesperson. “We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed.”

When the FDA starts an investigation, “Depending on the seriousness of the problem, an FDA investigator may visit the person who made the complaint, collect product samples, and initiate inspections,” the agency said in a statement.

In less serious cases, “or those that appear to be isolated incidents,” the FDA monitors incoming information and considers inspecting a production facility in the future.

“The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the FDA’s statement reads, in part.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include a statement from General Mills sent to Nexstar on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Students charged in fight at Bluefield High School

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A fight at Bluefield High School ended with one student receiving stitches. According to Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department, three students got into a fight. Two students reportedly jumped onto one student and a weapon was pulled out. One student received a cut which required stitches, their injuries were […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gastrointestinal Issues#Food Poisoning#Ukraine#Wjw#General Mills#Caers#Nexstar
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
WVNS

The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival is ready to return.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival returns for a third year in Mercer County. There is a new headliner this year. The Chuck Mathena Center announced this year’s lineup, a throwback to the 90s and early 2000s. Everclear headlines alongside Fastball and the Nixons. Also playing at the festival is […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WVNS

Mercer County man sentenced to five years in federal prison for retaliation against a federal officer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by The U.S. Department of Justice, a Mercer County man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison today, April 4, for filing a fraudulent lien against a federal officer and attempting to interfere with the administration of Internal Revenue. Senior United States District Judge David […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Hospice of SWV prepares for 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — At a press conference Tuesday, April 5, Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia announced exciting news for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair. An event Duncan hopes is a bigger success than last year’s event. “(Of) Course 2020 we were unable […]
CHARITIES
WVNS

Wyoming County man killed in North Carolina accident

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man was killed in an accident in North Carolina earlier this week. At 1:45 AM on April 5, 2022, Jeff Vickers of Skin Fork in Wyoming County lost his life after an accident on Route 52 in Surry County, North Carolina.  According to North Carolina State Troopers Vickers’ […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
foodsafetynews.com

Irish agency issues rice milk arsenic warning following consumer complaint

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned about the illegal sale online of rice-based infant and follow-on formula. Such formulas are not permitted to be sold in Europe, as they do not meet nutritional requirements for infants. They may be allowed if classed as foods for special medical purposes for those with a lactose intolerance or cow’s milk allergy.
WORLD
WVNS

Structure fire reported in Raleigh County

AMIGO, WV (WVNS) – Fire departments in Raleigh County are currently reporting to a structure fire in Amigo. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the report of the fire came in at 1:12 PM today, April 4, 2022. The fire is located on the 100 block of Devlin Rd. in Amigo. Four fire departments are still […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Abbott nutrition recalls baby formula due to cronobacter contamination

(WVNS) – There have been new recalls announced for specific Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas. The products affected by the recall can be identified by the seven to nine digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package. Products are included in the recall if they have all three items below: […]
INDUSTRY
WVNS

String of thefts reported on Johnstown, Harper Roads in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WVNS) –  Are you keeping your valuables safe? A string of thefts in Beckley ignite worry among some folks about their property. Video doorbell footage shows a criminal stealing a package right off Beckley resident Kelly Elkins’ doorstep. Just down the street from her house, employees at Laxton’s auto repair shop say their business […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

A house fire in Bluefield, VA leaves one person dead

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A house fire in Bluefield, Virginia leaves one person dead. According to Chief Danny Evans with the Bluefield, VA Fire Department, the call for a house fire on Hill Street came in at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Abbs Valley Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia and Bluefield West Virginia Fire […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy