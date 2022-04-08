ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets on-field host writes team will win World Series in Final Jeopardy answer

By Ryan Chichester
Mike Janela, an on-field host at Citi Field, had the night off while the Mets opened the season in Washington against the Nationals.

It worked out, as Janela was able to watch himself appear on Jeopardy!, where he made a declaration that the Mets were going all the way this year.

Janela’s appearance on the show was of course previously recorded, but while the Mets were in a rain delay on Thursday, Janela was seen writing down his Final Jeopardy answer, which he had no idea what the answer was. So instead, he wrote, “What is, I’m going to lose, but the Mets will win it all this year?!”

His prediction is off to a good start after the Mets took down the Nationals to continue their historic Opening Day dominance.

