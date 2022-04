Experience high-quality sound with the Universal Audio UA Bock Series Microphones. Designed for singers, musicians, producers, and audio engineers, there’s a microphone for every serious creator. They’re perfect for live performances and studio recordings as they create an authentic experience. Moreover, these devices produce exceptional audio quality for a lifelike sound. Available in 3 models—167, 251, and 187—there’s a design to suit your needs, although each is the same size. All the while, each edition is available in a unique color: grey, green, and dark green. Finally, handmade in Santa Cruz, these microphones represent a trio of premium tube and FET-based models designed by vintage microphone authority David Bock. Overall, Bock, Sphere, and the brand’s new series of microphones offer all the features you need.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO