Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Expects Mookie Betts To Return To MVP Form

By Matt Borelli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMookie Betts exceeded lofty expectations in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but took a step back last year due to back and hip injuries that required multiple stints on the 10-day injured list. Betts was limited to 122 games while playing through pain and hit .264/.367/.487...

ClutchPoints

2 reasons a Dodgers’ pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw or Walker Buehler will win the NL Cy Young

The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded with talent. Their offense is amongst the best in baseball, if not the very best in the MLB. However, their pitching has been described as the weakest link. But this Dodger rotation features stars such as Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. There is still a very strong chance that the NL Cy Young award winner emerges from Los Angeles. However, there are two reasons why a certain Dodgers’ hurler not named Walker Buehler or Clayton Kershaw will win the NL Cy Young award in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Bats Come Alive in Opening Day Win

The Dodgers knew that they had a really good lineup. Everyone in baseball knew that they had a good lineup. But as good as they are on paper, they also understood that the games still needed to be played. Every player in the locker room reiterated that following the news that they had signed Freddie Freeman to a free-agent deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Need To Change Narrative Instead Of ‘Hunted’

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied a franchise record with 106 wins last season, but fell short of their goal of repeating as World Series champions after being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Although the Dodgers lost Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and longtime closer Kenley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Breaking News: MLB World Reacts

Watch out, MLB world, some big news might be coming on ESPN2 tonight. This evening is the debut of the “KayRod” broadcast, hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. Earlier today, Rodriguez teased the broadcast, saying he will be “breaking” news during the telecast on ESPN2....
NBC Sports

Stott starts, Realmuto bats 2nd in Phillies' opening day lineup

The Phillies' opening day lineup is out. Bryson Stott, who outperformed Alec Bohm in spring training, will make his major-league debut as the Phils' opening day third baseman. And it is J.T. Realmuto in the two-hole, a batting order spot of interest given the clear preference Joe Girardi showed in spring training to lead off Kyle Schwarber, bat Bryce Harper third and Nick Castellanos fourth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Opening Day Recap: Dodgers Rally For Comeback Win Over Rockies

The ballyhooed Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was slow to get going against Kyle Freeland but eventually found their footing in a 5-3 Opening Day win over the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers improved to 11-3 in their last 14 season openers. Freeland had six strikeouts and stranded four runners through three...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Walker Buehler Looking Forward To Following Clayton Kershaw As Dodgers Opening Day Starter

The Los Angeles Dodgers naming Walker Buehler their Opening Day starter was a decision that didn’t come as a shocking nor felt undeserving. Buehler has been what feels like an ‘ace’ for years now, and the numerous big-game performances under his belt match those often associated with a true No. 1 starting pitcher. Buehler has been in the big leagues since 2018 and already started 15 postseason games and logged a 2.94 ERA over 79.2 innings in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA

