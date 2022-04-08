ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia High baseball to host Hayden

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia High baseball team hosts Topeka Hayden in a doubleheader Friday....

kvoe.com

The Manhattan Mercury

Washburn Rural bests MHS girls soccer 3-1

The Manhattan High girls’ soccer team grappled with a powerful north wind and an assertive Washburn Rural squad Thursday night, falling 3-1 against its Centennial League rival. It was the Indians’ sixth straight loss to the Junior Blues (6-0), with their last win coming in 2016. Despite the...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JCHS track and field finishes second at Maize

Junction City Blue Jay and Lady Jay track teams both finished second in their brackets of competition at the Maize Invitational. Coach Randall Zimmerman noted that the Lady Jays just finished seven points behind first place Salina South while the boys squad finished second behind Maize. In the individual highlights...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS girls' soccer knocks off Bishop Carroll 3-2 in OT

Reese Snowden chipped a shot over a leaping goalkeeper Saturday afternoon to deliver the golden goal in Manhattan High’s 3-2 come-from-behind overtime win over Bishop Carroll. Snowden’s goal came less than two minutes into the overtime period off a flicked-back ball from Katelyn Purdom. The Eagles (4-3) scored...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

Wamego's Paige Donnelly named All-Flint Hills Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

From Wamego head coach Brian McIntosh’s point of view, it all seemed to come together over the span of a halftime. The Raider girls were playing Rossville early this past season and were struggling. Star senior guard Paige Donnelly had gotten herself into foul trouble early and had to sit for the majority of the first two quarters, and Wamego went into the half trailing a Bulldog team that they should be handling with ease.
WAMEGO, KS

