Emporia High baseball to host Hayden

From Wamego head coach Brian McIntosh’s point of view, it all seemed to come together over the span of a halftime. The Raider girls were playing Rossville early this past season and were struggling. Star senior guard Paige Donnelly had gotten herself into foul trouble early and had to sit for the majority of the first two quarters, and Wamego went into the half trailing a Bulldog team that they should be handling with ease.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO