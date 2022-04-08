Emporia High baseball to host Hayden

Junction City swept Topeka West in baseball at Rathert Field 4-0 and 10-1 on Friday. The Blue Jays are 5-3 on the season. In softball Topeka West defeated Junction City in softball 22-12 and 15-0 on Friday night in the capitol city. The Lady Jays are 2-4.
The Manhattan High girls’ soccer team grappled with a powerful north wind and an assertive Washburn Rural squad Thursday night, falling 3-1 against its Centennial League rival. It was the Indians’ sixth straight loss to the Junior Blues (6-0), with their last win coming in 2016. Despite the...
Junction City Blue Jay and Lady Jay track teams both finished second in their brackets of competition at the Maize Invitational. Coach Randall Zimmerman noted that the Lady Jays just finished seven points behind first place Salina South while the boys squad finished second behind Maize. In the individual highlights...
Reese Snowden chipped a shot over a leaping goalkeeper Saturday afternoon to deliver the golden goal in Manhattan High’s 3-2 come-from-behind overtime win over Bishop Carroll. Snowden’s goal came less than two minutes into the overtime period off a flicked-back ball from Katelyn Purdom. The Eagles (4-3) scored...
Brayden Meseke is aware that he’s not the most vocal guy on the basketball court. It’s never been in the senior Wabaunsee star’s nature to raise his voice. It’s just not his style. He prefers to let his game do the talking. “He’s cool, calm and...
From Wamego head coach Brian McIntosh’s point of view, it all seemed to come together over the span of a halftime. The Raider girls were playing Rossville early this past season and were struggling. Star senior guard Paige Donnelly had gotten herself into foul trouble early and had to sit for the majority of the first two quarters, and Wamego went into the half trailing a Bulldog team that they should be handling with ease.
Following a tough loss to Alton on Thursday, the Edwardsville dropped two on Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Shootout. The Tigers lost 5-0 to the host Angels and 3-1 to Liberty (Wentzville) to fall to 3-7 with their second three-game losing streak of the season.
