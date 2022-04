Click here to read the full article. Vance Joy has shared a new single, “Clarity,” along with a quirky music video directed by Agueda Sfer. The song was written with Joel Little — who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde — and will appear on the singer-songwriter’s third album, In Our Own Sweet Time, out June 10. “When the road began to crumble in front of my eyes/There was only one person I wanted to find,” Joy croons on the pop-infused track. “It was you, it was you, it was you.” “It’s very upbeat and poppy,” Joy explained...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO