ETH Gas Alert - Save money by being notified of the gas fee that best suits your needs. The app is free to download as a part of the launch day of the app. It aims to predict the “best time” to make a transaction on the ETH blockchain using the ETH gas fee. It is free and available to download from the company's website, and the app is available on the Mac App Store for iOS and Mac users only. The ETH gas alert app was created by Pradeepepb28, who has been working on the project for two years.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO