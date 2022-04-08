ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom County Youth Fair celebrating 32 years in operation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNDEN, Wash. – The Whatcom County Youth Fair will be celebrating it’s 32nd year of...

2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair to honor veterans and firefighters this year

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Agricultural Society announced Wednesday that it will be paying tribute to veterans and firefighters at the Erie County Fair in 2022. The society said with proper ID, firefighters, and auxiliary members will be admitted free on Friday, August 12, and veterans and auxiliary members will be admitted free on Sunday, August 14.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
KGMI

Whatcom County prepares to close COVID quarantine facility

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is preparing to close its COVID-19 quarantine facility. County Health Department Director Erika Lautenbach made the announcement during a county council committee meeting on Tuesday, March 22nd. “We are committed to closing that facility at the end of this month,” said Lautenbach, “We are...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGUN 9

Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

The Pima County Fair is back, April 21 - May1, 2022 and we're giving away PRIZE PACKS with 6 general admission tickets good for any day of the fair PLUS 4 ride wristbands good for unlimited carnival rides on 4/28 (only) PLUS 1 ride on The Titan the same day! Enter to win below and take the whole family.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Norristown Times Herald

NPD, NASD sponsoring job fair for youth in Norristown community

NORRISTOWN — They may not have had that particular quote from President Roosevelt in mind, but the organizers of the first Norristown Youth Job Fair are certainly acting on that philosophy. Norristown Police Department, Norristown Area School District and MontcoWorksNow have partnered to bring the kids of Norristown a...
NORRISTOWN, PA
NBC Miami

Annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Returns Thursday

One of South Florida's longest running traditions returns Thursday as the annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair kicks off. The 70th annual event opens at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, located near Tamiami Park off Southwest 112th Avenue and Coral Way. Featuring various rides, food...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Portland Tribune

County fair seeks food vendors

Marion County Fair strives to have a wide variety of food vendors available during its three-day run. The 2022 Marion County Fair will be held July 8-10 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, and the deadline for food vendors to apply is March 25. A food selection committee reviews...
MARION COUNTY, OR
northfortynews

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Names 2022 Youths of the Year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County held its annual Youth of the Year competition on February 26th at Colorado State University. Thirteen Junior and three Senior Youths of the Year from thirteen of the sixteen different Clubs across the county presented speeches to a panel of judges. A total of 75 guests, including family members, friends, and Club staff were there to support the Youth of the Year candidates. The winning Junior Youth of the Year is Jose Guzman, a 7th-grade student who attends New Vision Charter School in Loveland. The-winning Senior-Youth-of-the-Year, is Ashley Elisabeth Solares Caceres, a 7th-grade student who attends Boltz Middle School in Fort Collins. Through a partnership with Colorado State University, sponsoring the Youth of the Year program, Ashley was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
