Whatcom County Youth Fair celebrating 32 years in operation

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County held its annual Youth of the Year competition on February 26th at Colorado State University. Thirteen Junior and three Senior Youths of the Year from thirteen of the sixteen different Clubs across the county presented speeches to a panel of judges. A total of 75 guests, including family members, friends, and Club staff were there to support the Youth of the Year candidates. The winning Junior Youth of the Year is Jose Guzman, a 7th-grade student who attends New Vision Charter School in Loveland. The-winning Senior-Youth-of-the-Year, is Ashley Elisabeth Solares Caceres, a 7th-grade student who attends Boltz Middle School in Fort Collins. Through a partnership with Colorado State University, sponsoring the Youth of the Year program, Ashley was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO