Spotted Lanternfly is making its way to Western Pennsylvania

An invasive bug is making its way to western Pennsylvania.

Experts don't know why the Spotted Lanternfly is attracted to certain areas, but right now, that's western Pennsylvania. State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says they're invasive in every way.

“It is invasively environmentally, socially, economically and that is the worry.”

The state is encouraging people to kill the bugs and their egg masses, or even make your own trap.

45 counties in Pennsylvania are under spotted lanternfly quarantine, which prohibits people in those counties from knowingly moving the bug at any stage of development.

The egg masses are especially relevant right now. Destroying them will prevent larger populations this summer.

