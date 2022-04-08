ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog released from jail on 'clerical error': Sheriff

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qSUZ_0f3PGvzK00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — One of the three men charged with the shooting and robbery of a dog walker employed by singer and actress Lady Gaga has been released from jail. According to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, James Howard Jackson, 18, was freed Wednesday after a court appearance due to a “clerical error.”

Booking records showed Jackson was released because charges were dismissed. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said late Thursday that the dismissed charges were meant to be replaced with a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed at a Wednesday hearing.

The superseding case reportedly was not entered against Jackson.

LASD “​​is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of Defendant James Howard Jackson,” the department said in its release. “Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and was released from custody on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error.  The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody.”

Jackson, along with Jaylin Keyshawn White, 19; and Lafayette Shon Whaley, 27; was charged last year with one count each of attempted murder, second-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the shooting of Ryan Fischer. Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs at the time. Both dogs were stolen during the shooting, but later returned after the pop-star offered a half-million-dollar reward.

"Evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs" and that "was the motivation for the robbery," L.A. police said at the time.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at (213) 229-1850. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

