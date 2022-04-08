ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

TAMIU looking to break 12-game losing streak

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

No one team is built on one player, but if there were any team that was true with in the Lone Star Conference, it would be with St. Edward’s and Stacey Bailey.

Bailey comes into the matchup this weekend with Texas A&M International’s baseball team with a .343 batting average with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, 26 runs scored and a 1.159 OPS.

Apart from West Texas A&M’s Adam Becker, there might not be a more dangerous hitter in the LSC this season, and while TAMIU doesn’t think simply stopping him will shut down St. Edward’s, it knows he cannot be allowed to go off.

“Probably the one guy that you circle on the lineup card is Stacey Bailey,” TAMIU head coach Philip Middleton said. “He’s…tied for second in the league with home runs, he’s got 10, so he’s a guy that you’ve got to circle and keep your eye on him.

“There’s very few guys in the league where you straight-up pitch around that guy, don’t even give him a chance, but he’s close.”

Bailey has accounted for 27.4 percent of all of St. Edward’s runs this season. He also has undoubtedly set up other situations where the team didn’t score but he gave them a chance.

Fortunately for TAMIU, the team is still pitching well. Despite being on a 12-game losing streak the Dustdevils have competed well on the mound. Over the last two weeks the team has gotten performances of seven innings and no earned runs, eight innings and zero total runs, six innings and two runs, six innings and two earned runs, and 5 2/3 innings of one earned run. That’s just short of five quality starts in eight games.

That’s good enough to win.

The question is, are the Dustdevils going to be able to break that losing streak this weekend? The team isn’t out of the playoff race yet. They sit four wins back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the LSC, but they have really tough matchups against St. Edward’s and West Texas A&M over the next two weeks.

The job doesn’t get any easier and St. Edward’s makes it that way. While Bailey is the stud to look out for the team is still pretty balanced across the board hitting .293 as a team sitting fourth in the LSC in runs scored.

The team can score runs and it’s not bad on the mound either. The Dustdevils are going to have to get a fully balanced performance this weekend if they want to win and that means more success at the plate.

While the pitching has been great lately, the hitting has left something to be desired. In fairness, they’ve also faced some great pitching.

But TAMIU has scored a total of 16 runs in its last eight games. That’s two runs per game. That stretch includes two shutouts and one game of one run. Only two times have the Dustdevils scored at least four runs.

Again, in fairness to TAMIU, Texas A&M Kingsville and Angelo State are two of the Top 4 pitching teams in the conference. But still, the team needs to score more runs. And some of that has to do with catching some breaks which they didn’t last week.

“We lined out four times with runners in scoring position in the infield,” Middleton said. “Three of those went for double plays. Inning-ending double plays.

“Line drives right at them. Where if it’s just a couple feet to the left or right it’s extra bases and we score multiple runs on the play and we just had a hard time getting a break.”

Fortunately for the Dustdevils they are at home this weekend against St. Edward’s. Unfortunately the next week they have to face West Texas A&M on the road, but they’ll cross that bridge when they get to it.

This weekend’s series starts with a 2 p.m. Friday at Jorge Haynes Field. A double-header will be played Saturday starting at 1 p.m. with the second game 30 minutes after. Then the series will conclude with one game Sunday starting again at 1 p.m.

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

