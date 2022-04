(TNS) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will award more than $217 million to hospitals, assisted living communities, and personal care homes with 25 or more beds to help prevent and mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19. The grant funding to licensed hospitals totals $170 million — up to $950,000 per facility — and the grant funding for assisted living communities and personal care homes totals $47 million — up to $100,000 per facility. The current grant period for both is through Dec. 1.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 27 DAYS AGO