A mansion in West Palm Beach is for sale asking $40 million. A waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach with a boutique-style closet and salon is for sale asking $40 million. If it sells for that amount, it would be the priciest single-family home sold in the city, which is located across the Intracoastal Waterway from the island of Palm Beach.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO