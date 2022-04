The Washington Nationals will attempt to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the visiting New York Mets when the teams conclude their season-opening series on Sunday. Four Mets pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout on Saturday in New York’s 5-0 win. The Nationals have lost their first three games for the first time since 2009, managing just four runs and 15 hits in the three defeats.

