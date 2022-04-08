ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Marquette Signs Up For A Pair Of Prestigious College Basketball Tournaments

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach Shaka Smart is ready to test his troops in the next two seasons. Marquette basketball has signed up...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 2

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
ESPN

NBA play-in tournament 2022: Schedule, projections and rules explained

As the NBA's 2021-22 regular season draws to a conclusion Sunday, teams near the middle of the standings are battling for postseason seeding with a special focus on the league's play-in tournament. Held before the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, the play-in tournament adds an exciting wrinkle to...
NBA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
College Basketball
City
Marquette, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Milwaukee, WI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaka Smart
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Doug Edert’s new home

After being one of the breakout stars of March Madness, Doug Edert has a new team and school to play for. Shortly after the thrilling run of Saint Peter’s came to an end in the Elite Eight, Edert announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Saturday, it was announced that Edert is going to Bryant University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Golden Eagles
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy