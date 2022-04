Add the abby smart hydroponic grow box for fresh food at all times. You don’t need any experience to use this all-in-one grow box. In fact, it incorporates the water, air, and sunlight that your plants need. Requiring fewer than 2 square feet of space, this plug-and-play gadget also doesn’t need any assembly. Made with 2 high-density carbon filters, it keeps your home odor-free. And the magnetic window panel lets you grow whatever you’d like without prying eyes. Using the Samsung LM301H LED grow lights, it responds to voice control when you simply say, “Hey, abby.” Not only that, but you can also use the connected app via your iPhone or iPad to monitor your plants and get support if necessary. Engineered with a sensor array and advanced algorithms, abby monitors your plants growth and the interior environmental conditions to keep your greens healthy.

