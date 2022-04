POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person injured while climbing in the Red River Gorge had to be airlifted by helicopter to a trauma center. According to Powell County Search and Rescue, the team responded to a call for a hiker who was attempting to climb the rock scramble to get to Indian Staircase. After reaching the top of the scramble, the patient fell down around 30 feet and bounced off the rocks.

POWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 20 DAYS AGO