United South freshmen proving Lady Panthers’ golf can’t be overlooked

United South’s girls’ golf team has something good going.

Last week at the District 30-6A tournament at the Max A. Mandel Municipal Golf Course in Laredo, Leslie Rodriguez and Anica Cantu finished first and third respectively to give the Lady Panthers one of their best finishes in the tournament in recent years.

Rodriguez won the entire tournament by six shots actually beating out Cantu who tied for second with United’s Tania Gonzalez. Cantu ultimately lost in a playoff just missing out on an individual regional berth. (Check back for more on that story in Saturday’s paper).

All of that is impressive, but it is made even more so knowing both girls are freshmen.

“They work hard,” head coach Tommy Rodriguez said. “They are really, really down to earth. They’re both in the Early College at United South High School. They’re both really smart kids, they’re both ‘A’ students. They just have really good, strong work ethic.”

This pair gave United South’s team everything it wanted and more this year as Leslie won multiple tournaments and finished in the Top 3 several times as well.

Cantu didn’t win this year — some of that of course having to do with how well Leslie played — but she played great at the district tournament and wasn’t far back during the others as well.

The prospect of coming up and making the Lady Panthers’ golf team a force to be reckoned with over the next four years is something the pair is looking forward to.

They also don’t mind the prospect of competing with each other during that time. In a positive way, of course.

“I think we’re competitive but we also help each other out in that aspect,” Cantu said.

“The way we see competition as of right now, it is what it is,” Leslie added. “If we beat each other — cool, move on — but we’re not actively trying to go against each other. We’re building each other up.”

A lot of times when it comes to developing teams it takes one player or two to show a deep playoff run is possible — or simply that success is possible.

This pair had a lot of success this year, especially Leslie.

“Out of our, obviously, eight tournaments she won first place in five of them,” coach Rodriguez said. “She won all the local and the Del Rio. She won second place at the Border Olympics and then she won third place at the Palmview tournament.”

That kind of success builds a team up. It also helped the Lady Panthers finish fourth at the district tournament, as did Cantu’s efforts.

The Lady Panthers have a lot of young players on their team apart from Leslie and Cantu. What the pair hopes to do is continue to grow with them and have even more success in the coming years.

“(We want to) be a team where people go, ‘Hey, that’s United South, I hear they’re kind of scary,’” Leslie said. “We want to be that kind of team.”

The prospect of facing Leslie during district play is something teams are going to have to make peace with going forward. She won by six shots. The fact the girl she beat though was on her own team has to at least be in the back of opponents’ minds as well.

There is talent at United South and they still have some developing to do. That goes for the team as well. They have a lot of young players who are still learning the game, and many have years to get better.

As a team, that is why their head coach is excited.

“This is what we’re looking for pushing forward,” head coach Tommy Rodriguez said after the tournament. “I know these girls are going to be coming up at United South…and it’s just going to be a fun ride.”

