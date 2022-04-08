ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German regulator appoints Gazprom Germania representative

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German network regulating agency the Bundesnetzagentur said on Friday it has appointed as a general representative to help manage Gazprom Germania, which was ditched by Russia’s Gazprom and brought under state control on Monday.

“The general representative is Egbert Laege. He is a proven expert in the energy industry and a former board member of the European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) bourse,” the regulator said in a statement.

In a letter earlier on Friday, the authority had appealed to gas market operators to keep cooperating with Gazprom Germania, a trading, storage and transmission business, saying it was crucial to the function of the European gas market and beyond.

#Gazprom Germania#Russia#Frankfurt#German#Eex#European
