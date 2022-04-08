Dog of the Day: Sadie

It has been proven that dogs are good for our physical and mental health, but I had no idea what a positive impact our puppy would have on our family. I remember when my friend Lynn, who is a dog trainer stopped me while I was running in the neighborhood to tell me she was going to rescue a dog. I asked her to tell me about it because our dog Lilly had died several months before and I missed having a dog. Before I knew it, my husband and I were walking a four-month-old border collie back to our house, and the rescue dog began to rescue us.

18 DAYS AGO