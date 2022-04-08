Dog of the Day: Sadie

In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
Is there anything cuter than a cuddle puddle of adorable kittens? The fluffballs in thise video had a nice, snuggly nap, but mom says it's time to get up.
The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
A woman who was found alive in the Nevada mountains after going missing for over a week with her husband is revealing what happened. Beverly Barker and her husband Ron disappeared last week after their RV was last seen at a Nevada gas station. Beverly was found Tuesday and airlifted to a Reno hospital but sadly Ron died.
Ruby the hero dog is about to be a movie star. The rescue canine's life story is the basis for the new Netflix film, Rescued by Ruby, which premieres on March 17. The movie will follow the dog's remarkable journey from shelter pet at risk of being put down to hero police K9.
A kitten came up to a porch door, wanting to get in, and ended up being adopted by a cat. Celine Crom from Chatons Orphelins Montréal, a cat rescue in Montreal, Canada, noticed a stray cat wandering around her neighborhood, scrounging for food scraps and seeking shelter. She started...
It has been proven that dogs are good for our physical and mental health, but I had no idea what a positive impact our puppy would have on our family. I remember when my friend Lynn, who is a dog trainer stopped me while I was running in the neighborhood to tell me she was going to rescue a dog. I asked her to tell me about it because our dog Lilly had died several months before and I missed having a dog. Before I knew it, my husband and I were walking a four-month-old border collie back to our house, and the rescue dog began to rescue us.
It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
Yellow Labrador Retriever Puppy Sitting on Green Grass FieldMohan Nannapaneni/ Pexels. On Tuesday, March 15, the AKCannounced its annual list of the most popular dog breeds during a virtual news conference at The AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City.
"'To sleep, perchance to dream"...that's Shakespeare. "Hey, dogs dream too"...that's Harvard University!. 'Do dogs dream and if they do, what do they dream about? Cats? Fire hydrants? Scooby snacks?. Harvard Medical School, says it’s likely our pooches dream about their everyday experiences, just like humans do. This means there’s a...
