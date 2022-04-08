Take a step back in time with Theatre Huntsville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Take a step back in time and visit a circa 1950s New York studio with Theatre Huntsville’s newest play.

“Red” dramatizes artist Mark Rothko’s newest commission – painting a group of murals for the expensive and exclusive Four Seasons Restaurant. After preparing the canvases, mixing paints, making frames, and giving orders to his assistant Ken, Ken offers up a question:

“What do you see?”

This question is at the root of the Tony- and Drama League-winning play, coming to the Lowe Mill Studio Theatre for two weekends.

Theatre Huntsville will bring Red to the community April 8-9 and April 14-16. Shows start at 7 p.m. each night. General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 online , at the Theatre Huntsville Box Office (Lowe Mill, Second Floor South) from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, by calling (256) 536-0807, or at the Studio Theatre Box Office; open until showtime.

Theatre Huntsville’s production of “Red” is directed by Bill Hubscher, with Art Walthall assisting. George Kobler stars in the lead role as Mark Rothko, featuring Christian Daschle as Ken.

