Candy giant recalls Kinder chocolates sold at Costco and BJ's over salmonella fears

By Áine Cain
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Baskets with the "best by" date of July 30, 2022 are affected.

Courtesy of Ferrero North America

  • Ferrero is recalling two Kinder brand chocolate products in the United States.
  • These items were created in a facility where salmonella was detected.
  • So far, there have been no reports of salmonella-related illnesses associated with these products.

Candy giant Ferrero is yanking two products from shelves in the United States over concerns about possible salmonella contamination. Ferrero's US division released a statement announcing the voluntary recall on Thursday.

The Italy-based Ferrero is one of the biggest chocolate and candy companies in the world. The firm owns other popular products like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tacs.

This isn't the first salmonella-related recall that Ferrero has undergone this year. The Food Standards Agency announced a recall of the company's Kinder Surprise products in the United Kingdom on April 2 over worries that a batch "might be contaminated with salmonella."

The products that are the subject of these latest recalls were manufactured in the same facility as the Kinder Surprise eggs.  The possibly contaminated chocolates were traced back to a plant in Arlon, Belgium, according to Reuters .

One of the recalled products is Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers, specifically those with a "best by" date of July 18, 2022. These wafers are sold at BJ's Wholesale clubs, as well as Costco in California's Bay Area and northern Nevada. The other affected item is the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket, specifically those with "best by" date of July 30, 2022. These are sold at 14 Big Y supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

So far, there have been no reported cases of salmonella-related illnesses in the US, Ferrero says. Salmonella is a genus of bacteria that includes various serotypes that lead to illnesses, including diarrhea and vomiting. Some cases of salmonella are serious enough to lead to hospitalization or even death, especially for young children or elderly or immunocompromised individuals.

The candy company noted that shoppers who've picked up these items "should not eat the product" and should instead contact Ferrero North America for a refund .

"Ferrero deeply regrets this situation," a company spokesperson wrote in a press release sent to Insider. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter."

