BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend. One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security. “I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO