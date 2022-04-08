ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 US Cities You Can Fly To For Less Than $350 Round-Trip This Summer

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
Sunny skies, beaches, and a refreshing beverage of your choosing? Say no more! Summer vacation plans are most likely the hot topic in your best friend group chat, and if you spent all your money on spring break, the best flight deals are here, and it's not just one-way trips.

With so many people searching to get away, the prices spike from week to week, so you'll want to book your trip to these hot locations around the U.S. while they stay wallet-friendly.

Right now, there are popular destinations around the United State for less than $350 round-trip from June to August.

"Travelers have been inspired to dust off their bucket lists and get a jumpstart on planning. Prices are already reflecting that pent-up demand, so timing is going to be key for getting the best deal," said Senior Public Relations Manager for Expedia, Christie Hudson.

If you're looking for summer vacation ideas, this list should help you decide:

  1. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  2. Tampa, FL
  3. San Antonio, TX
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Providence, RI
  7. Myrtle Beach, SC
  8. Nashville, TN
  9. New Orleans, LA
  10. Charleston, SC

The cities are in order from least expensive to most expensive. Fort Lauderdale was a trending spring break spot for many across the country, it's surprising to see it as the cheapest round-trip on this list.

Travel experts say when planning your flights, use the "free cancellation" filters and choose accordingly with waived change fees. These filters allow you to ease your mind just in case schedules get rearranged.

According to Expedia's study, the best month to save your dollars in the summer is August. The priciest day to book a flight is July 1. This day is speculated to be a popular date to fly because it is the Friday before July 4.

The best weekday to brainstorm your vacation while keeping the prices down is Tuesday, and the worst is Friday.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

