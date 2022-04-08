ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois won the B1G!

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year in a row, no team won more regular season B1G games than the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois has multi-year winning streaks of four or more games going against more than half of their B1G foes. Let’s go streaking, shall we?. Wisconsin Badgers 4 games,...

ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
Larry Brown Sports

Brady Quinn unhappy with Notre Dame for 1 reason

The Notre Dame football team will make history in 2023 when they host Tennessee State, and it would be an understatement to say Brady Quinn is not impressed. Notre Dame proudly announced this week that it has scheduled a game against Tennessee State on Sept. 2, 2023. That will mark the first time ever that the Fighting Irish play a historically black college and university. It will also be Notre Dame’s first ever game against an FCS opponent.
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
104.5 KDAT

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
103GBF

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Star Doug Edert Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Earlier this week, the college basketball world learned that Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert was entering the transfer portal. Moments ago, Adam Zagoria of The New York Times announced where Edert will resume his career. Zagoria is reporting that Edert has committed to Bryant. This is a huge addition...
98.1 KHAK

Iowa AD Says Hawkeye Athletes Could be Paid for Good Grades

After college athletes were granted the rights to their name, image, and likeness (NIL) starting in 2021, they were able to make money outside of solely earning a scholarship to their chosen university. This change effectively made college athletics, especially at the NCAA Division I level complete chaos. This afforded...
saturdaytradition.com

B1G spring game info for Purdue, Nebraska

The B1G’s stretch of five consecutive weeks of spring games continues on Saturday, April 9 with two programs put a bow on the spring season. Saturday, Purdue and Nebraska will hit the field for their annual spring games. They will be the second and third teams to host their spring game this month. Last week, Michigan hosted the Maize and Blue Game in Ann Arbor.
NEBRASKA STATE

