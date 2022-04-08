ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

A family affair

By Danielle Brown
St. Louis American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis native Cedric the Entertainer and his sister Sharita Kyles Wilson’s mission to financially support and acknowledge the launch of SSM Health Foundation’s Women’s Health Initiative took them throughout St. Louis on March 31, 2022. The siblings lost their mother, longtime educator and reading specialist...

www.stlamerican.com

Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssm Health#Mental Health#Family Affair#Black Women#Health Disparities#Ssm Health Foundation#Ksdk
NBC News

Covid almost killed her. As others’ lives return to normal, she wonders: Will hers?

EDEN, N.C. — Tionna Hairston was on her third attempt to twist a cap off a bottle of water. It was a Friday morning in late February and the 26-year-old, still in her nightgown, needed to take her medication. The pills have become a part of her daily life since she had a heart attack and multiple strokes — complications of Covid-19. Hairston’s strokes ravaged her fine motor skills, making anything that demands a tight grip a source of frustration.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
St. Louis American

Cheri Tillis named CEO of non-profit

Cheri Tillis, COO of Fathers and Families Support Center for seven years and acting CEO for the past eight months, has been named CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. She succeeds Halbert Sullivan, the organization’s founder, who passed away April 15, 2021.FFSC, was founded in 1997 with the intent of transforming absent fathers into nurturing parents. Since then, the organization has helped more than 19,000 fathers become financially and emotionally involved parents with the skills necessary to hold a job and support a family, in turn, making a positive impact in the lives of nearly 46,000 children. Tillis joined the organization in 2003 and was promoted to senior VP and COO in 2013. As CEO, she now has overall responsibility for the organization which has an annual budget of $4.3 million and 52 employees at five St. Louis metro locations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

