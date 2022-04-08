Click here to read the full article.

SISTER ACT: Dior ’s pre-fall campaign is all about the sisterhood.

Maria Grazia Chiuri ’s collection, inspired by school uniforms, is worn by a group of models, including house favorites Sofia Steinberg and Maryel Uchida, in a series of group portraits by South African photographer Alice Mann — in line with Chiuri’s commitment to working exclusively with female imagemakers on her photo shoots.

The cast also includes Naomi Ekindi Dioh, Greta Hofer, Jiali Zhao, Isheja Morella, Manuela Sanchez and Emi Stankovic.

The models pose against a plain, gray garage-like backdrop in outfits including ponchos, kilts and jackets made from the same yellow tartan as the dress that South Korean pop star Jisoo wore to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in March, drawing comparisons with the lead character Cher in the ‘90s film classic “Clueless.”

But Chiuri gave her schoolgirl outfits a more tomboyish twist, with white shirts and black ties, skater shorts and dungaree dresses.

Some outfits and Dior Book Tote bags were printed with a circular stamp inspired by those found on burlap bags — a nod to the origins of founder Christian Dior, whose family owned a fertilizer business. Chiuri turned them into symbols of sisterhood with the motto “L’union fait la force,” or “Strength through unity.”

The campaign, which breaks on April 10 in China, was art directed by Fabien Baron, who also helmed the accompanying film. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Paul Hanlon doing hair.

