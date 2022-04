The Dorchester School District 2 Educational Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser at the end of this month to benefit the school district. "The Big Event" is scheduled for March 26 at The Ponds and features "all that is Lowcountry," including seafood, barbeque and beach music, according to information from the DD2 Educational Foundation. Foundation executive director Ralph Hayes said the event will also include an auction.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 27 DAYS AGO