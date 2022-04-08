ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Weeknd & Doja Cat Lead 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists: Full List

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The Weeknd is the top contender for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards , which NBC will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 15. The show will emanate from its usual home, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for the first time since 2019.

The Weeknd is a finalist in 17 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. His collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix),” is up for six awards.

Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 nods, including top artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist. Her album Planet Her is a finalist for two awards, while her Grammy-winning smash “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, is up for top Hot 100 song and top collaboration, as well as in the new top viral song category.

Justin Bieber , Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Olivia Rodrigo each have 13 nods. Bieber is the third-most decorated artist in BBMA history, with 21 previous wins. He trails only Drake (29 wins) and Taylor Swift (25). All three of these artists are finalists in multiple categories this year, so these rankings could shift.

Bieber is a double finalist in both the top collaboration and top R&B song categories. Ye has a remarkable four of the five finalist spots for both top Christian song and top gospel song.

Drake is a finalist 11 times over, including top artist, top male artist, top Billboard 200 artist and top Hot 100 artist. He’s up in the Billboard 200 album category for Certified Lover Boy .

Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran follow with nine nods. The Kid LAROI has eight. BTS , Givēon and Swift are each finalists seven times over. BTS is this year’s top group or duo.

Swift’s 25 previous wins make her the most decorated female artist of all time at the BBMAs . Swift is a finalist twice in the top country album category this year for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift is a finalist for top artist for a record-extending eighth time. Drake is a finalist in that marquee category for the sixth time, which is the second-most nods in that category all-time. The Weeknd is a finalist this year for the fourth time, which enables him to pull into a tie with Bieber and Rihanna for third-place all-time. Doja Cat and Rodrigo are each finalists in that category for the first time.

Rodrigo is also a finalist for top new artist, along with Givēon, Masked Wolf, Pooh Shiesty and The Kid LAROI. This is the third year in a row an artist has been a finalist for both top artist and top new artist in the same year. Billie Eilish experienced that fate two years ago. Pop Smoke had these double nods posthumously last year.

Five new categories were unveiled this year, with four based on Billboard ’s first authoritative global charts and one measuring viral songs. This brings the total number of categories to 62. The Billboard global charts rank songs based on streams and download sales both worldwide and excluding the U.S. The related new categories are top Billboard Global 200 artist, top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. artist, top Billboard Global 200 song, and top Billboard Global Excl U.S. song. Sheeran is a finalist in all four of the new global categories as an artist and for his smash “Bad Habits.”

This year’s awards are based on the tracking period of March 26, 2021, through March 17, 2022. That corresponds to Billboard chart dates of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate (formerly MRC Data).

The BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements for more than 30 years. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard charts. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the most authoritative guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

The recipients of the Billboard Icon Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music, and the Billboard Change Maker Award, which honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, platform and/or community, will be announced at a later date.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. This year’s host has not been announced. Nick Jonas served as host last year. Kelly Clarkson hosted the three years before that.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton is executive producer.

Tickets to attend the show are available to the public. Prices start at $90 per ticket and are available for purchase here . Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Here are the finalists for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye

Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda

Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom , move your heart.
Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song
BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”

