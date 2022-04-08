Halo Infinite's delayed second season starts on May 3rd

A new Nintendo Switch Online update has surprised subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED with not, not two, but three long-overdue features that should have been included with the subscription service at launch. As all Switch Online subscribers will know, the subscription service is pretty lackluster when it comes to what it offers compared to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, similar services on PlayStation and Xbox, respectively. This is excusable to an extent given it's substantially cheaper, but there are certain things that are not excusable. For example, until the most recent update, there was no way to change your online status.

