Halo Infinite's delayed second season starts on May 3rd

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft and 343 Industries have revealed that season two of will get underway on May 3rd. The season, which is called Lone Wolves, will herald the arrival of fresh arena and Big Team Battle maps, more modes (including Land Grab and free-for-all...

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games Arriving in April 2022

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the first weeks of April 2022. Near the start of every month, Xbox typically unveils an extensive lineup of games that will soon be heading to Game Pass. As for this month, though, Microsoft has now announced that 10 titles in total will be added to the platform, which is more than we're used to seeing.
MLB
hypebeast.com

FromSoftware Updates 'Elden Ring' With Even More Quests

As if Elden Ring isn’t already expansive enough, FromSoftware has now added more NPC quests to the game. With its latest update, players will be presented with additional quests from NPCs such as Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc. There’s also a new NPC called Jar Bairn, and there’ll be more summonable NPCs in “multiple situations.” Coupled with these additions is an improvement on tracking these characters’ locations, enabling markers on your map which also show their names.
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Mid-Season Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new mid-season update has been released for Halo Infinite Season 1, and it promises a number of welcome improvements for players. As a result of today's update, players can expect to see audio improvements, fixes to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, stability improvements on Xbox One, and more. Most notably, several improvements have been made to the game's anti-cheat measures, which should come as welcome news. Cheating has been a big problem in the game, so hopefully this will make a difference! Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:
The Verge

PSA: the Xbox Series X is (finally) easier to buy

The Xbox Series X has been one of the most challenging-to-find gaming gadgets since its late 2020 release. While always a little easier to get a hold of than Sony’s PlayStation 5, getting one has all but required keeping track of restocks from multiple retailers on a day-to-day basis — lest you turned to purchasing one from price gougers.
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Possibly Leaked

A Halo Infinite battle royale mode has possibly leaked, again. Halo Infinite has been out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few months now, and there's still official word from 343 Industries if it's planning to bolster the free-to-play multiplayer offering with a battle royale mode. And we still don't have anything from 343 Industries, but we do have a new leak, courtesy of the game's files, that seems to point towards the existence of a battle royale mode, or at least a mode with battle royale elements.
TheWrap

‘Halo’ Review: Sci-Fi Series Is a Strong Start for Paramount+, But May Divide Gamers

Languishing for over two decades in pre-production hell, “Halo”, the live-action series based on the Bungie video game franchise, drops on Paramount + on March 24th. Created by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the show is based on a massive franchise with legions of fans that includes multiple novels, several comic book series, an anime, and two live-action web series. In other words, “Halo” has no shortage of stories to pull from.
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
The Verge

The Xbox Series X is currently available at Walmart

Walmart is once again selling the $499.99 Xbox Series X, so if you’ve not yet managed to land the next-gen console, now is your chance. Unlike previous restocks, this one isn’t just exclusive to members of the retailer’s premium subscription service, Walmart Plus, so everybody gets a shot.
The Independent

Rockstar announces paid GTA online subscription service for PS5 and Xbox series X

Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription service for GTA Online but it will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox series X/S players.Announced in a post on Rockstar Games’s website, GTA+ is a new membership program launching on 29 March. Being a GTA+ member will see GTA$500,000 of in-game currency directly deposited into players online accounts, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates.These will include special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, in-game money and bonuses every month.Though details on the price in GBP are yet to be confirmed, the monthly subscription fee for...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Gets Three Long Overdue Features

A new Nintendo Switch Online update has surprised subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED with not, not two, but three long-overdue features that should have been included with the subscription service at launch. As all Switch Online subscribers will know, the subscription service is pretty lackluster when it comes to what it offers compared to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, similar services on PlayStation and Xbox, respectively. This is excusable to an extent given it's substantially cheaper, but there are certain things that are not excusable. For example, until the most recent update, there was no way to change your online status.
Ars Technica

Gran Turismo 7 adds more in-game economy fixes in April update

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out yet another update that, among other things, improves the in-game economy. Update 1.11 was released on Thursday, bringing more races and challenges, better availability of used cars, and some physics tweaks, in addition to bug fixes. GT7 arrived in early March for the PS4...
ComicBook

Need For Speed Insider Shares Release Date Update on New Next-Gen Game

A new Need for Speed game is in development. This isn't a secret. What's a secret is when it's going to release and what platforms it's going to release. Unfortunately, developer Criterion and publisher EA still have nothing to say about the matter, but we do have a new report about the game that sheds light on both of these things. Better yet, the report comes from a fairly reliable source.
PC Gamer

Looks like Flood Firefight is coming to Halo MCC this week

The developers at 343 Industries look to be teasing cooperative wave-survival mode Flood Firefight for this week. This new incarnation of the wave-based survival mode would let players take on hordes of the zombie-like Flood, rather than the alien Covenant. "Next week, something new is on its way to MCC......
Engadget

‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ won’t receive any more updates

Ubisoft says Ghost Recon Breakpoint will no longer receive content updates, leaving the tactical shooter essentially frozen in time. In the last few months, the developers added a mode called Operation Motherland and a bunch of items. In all, Ubisoft released 11 content updates for Breakpoint. The publisher will keep the servers for both that game and its predecessor Ghost Recon Wildlands online for the foreseeable future.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🔎 Lapsus$ gets Bing?

Apple outage, Bing is on the loose, new 150W charging phone, plus all the tech news you need to know today!. ☕ Good morning! Tesla’s factory here in Berlin puts out its first car today, apparently, after all the red tape was cleared. Germany loves its tape. Bing now...
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Announces Battle Pass and Progression Changes

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has announced a number of new battle pass and progression changes that will soon be coming to the free-to-play shooter. Since the launch of Infinite in late 2021, a number of fans have continued to have a lot of feedback about how the game needs to change in the future. Now, with Season 2 of Halo Infinite set to kick off in just a few short weeks, 343 has unveiled what will be altered in the near future.
Engadget

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is $50 off at Adorama today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For today only, you can get $50 off the through camera retailer...
