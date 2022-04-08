ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House acknowledges Biden could get COVID, stresses he’s vaccinated

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MTrX_0f3PAmVH00
Tweet

The White House on Friday acknowledged President Biden could get COVID-19 amid an uptick in positive cases surrounding the president but stressed he has taken steps to protect himself.

“We take every precaution to ensure that we keep him safe, we keep the vice president safe, the first lady, the second gentleman, our staff here. But it is certainly possible that he will test positive for COVID, and he is vaccinated, he is boosted and protected from the most severe strains of the virus,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said.

Biden’s last COVID-19 test on Wednesday evening, part of his regular testing routine, came back negative.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for COVID-19 early Thursday after she was with Biden at the White House and at times in very close proximity on Wednesday.

The White House has dismissed concerns that Biden is at risk of catching the virus from Pelosi, arguing he was not considered a close contact of Pelosi’s as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) because they spent less than 15 minutes in close proximity to each other.

“Look, certainly we have seen an increase in cases, we know that, the BA.2 variant is very transmissible. We are taking many, many precautions. We take precautions to ensure that the president is protected,” Bedingfield said.

The White House has been pressed about a Friday event celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, which has been compared to a celebration during the Trump administration of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation that turned into a COVID-19 superspreader event.

“But I do think it’s important to note that it is possible he will test positive for COVID at some point and we’re in a very different place than we were, for example, when they held that event for Justice Barrett, which is to say we have vaccines, we have treatments. The president is vaccinated and double boosted so, you know, protected from severe COVID,” Bedingfield added.

CNN anchor John Berman asked Bedingfield if that thinking represents a shift overall for the country and that Americans should live their lives normally even though they might contract COVID-19.

“I think that’s exactly right, the president is certainly living his life just as, as you say, all Americans across the country are. While taking precautions, while ensuring that we’re following CDC guidance, for example in an area of high transmission, you wear a mask. So there’s things you can do to be smart about it and to protect yourself,” she said.

Bedingfield attributed this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to the work by the Biden administration to vaccinate Americans and make COVID-19 treatments available.

“People are out living their lives and certainly the president of the United States is doing that too,” she said.

The event for Jackson on Friday will be held outside and also include Vice President Harris, whose communications director, Jamaal Simmons, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Harris tested negative on Thursday, and the White House said while Harris is considered a close contact in that case, she would go about her previously scheduled public appearances.

Comments / 468

Whitey Whiteman
2d ago

remember you are 6 times more likely to develop heart problems from the vaccine than you are to die from covid. also natural immunity is also 6 times better at protecting you against covid.

Reply(43)
161
Diane MacIntyre
2d ago

The Vax doesn’t WORK!! I know more people that had the vax and STILL got covid - but worse, I know people that got the shot and booster and have had heart attacks and other medical issues - not old people - 30 & 40 year olds!!

Reply(44)
104
Bill Woolman
2d ago

It doesn't matter if he is vaccinated. All the people I know that had COVID we're vaccinated. I was vaccinated and got it and was pretty sick for 2 weeks and it took about a month after it was gone to start feeling better! My blood pressure was going crazy for over 6 months after getting vaccinated!

Reply(11)
56
Related
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Modesto Bee

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Berman
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The White House#Cdc
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden wants to regulate everything — even your air conditioning

Once upon a time, the mantra of the libertarian Left was “keep the government out of the bedroom.”. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to regulate any gadget or appliance with an electric switch that turns on in your house or your driveway. New Department of Energy rules will dictate the amount of water that comes out of your showerhead, how much warm air comes out of your heater, and how much cool air comes out of air conditioners. There is even talk about gadgets monitoring your home's temperature in the winter and summer months.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
The Hill

The Hill

532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy