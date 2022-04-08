Body of missing 9-year-old boy lost in Kern River recovered

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of the missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been recovered in the river, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered Thursday night near Keyesville and confirmed he was deceased.

The KCSO Air Support Unit was searching for the missing juvenile and alerted Kern Valley Search and Rescue to the location of a possible body, according to KCSO. The body was recovered at about 6:20 p.m.

The identity of the body will be released by the Coroner’s office at a later time.

Officials said the boy and a group of other children were in the water Saturday afternoon, near the Hog Eye Gulch area.

There was an adult supervising the kids, but the boy slipped, fell, and was swept away. The adult tried to rescue the boy, but later needed to be rescued himself, according to KCSO.

KCSO previously said that they did not expect the boy to be alive when his body was found.

