March unemployment rates declined to 3.6% and are close to reaching pre-pandemic levels. And as the Great Resignation drags on, many big businesses are struggling to fill open roles. In response to the tight labor market, state legislatures across the U.S. are considering rolling back many pandemic-era unemployment benefits that millions are still relying on.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO