A passenger in the at-fault car in a Collier County hit-and-run crash has been arrested on human smuggling charges Thursday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a rear-end crash at Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard at around 6:40 a.m. The driver of the Dodge Charger said by FHP to be responsible for the crash ran away and remains at large. The passenger of the at-fault car, 22-year-old Trevor Dejon Hatchett Waithe, of Naples, was placed under arrest for a U.S. Marshals warrant out of Texas regarding human smuggling.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO