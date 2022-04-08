ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Crews suspend search for missing snowboarder on Mount Hood

By OPB staff
 2 days ago

Rescue crews have suspended the search on Mount Hood for a 30-year-old snowboarder who was reported missing on Tuesday. Ryan Mather’s last reported location was the Shooting Star...

