Anaheim, CA

Ducks Saying Goodbye to Star Player at Perfect Time

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anaheim Ducks are set to say goodbye to one of the best players to ever put on a Ducks sweater. Captain Ryan Getzlaf announced on Tuesday that he will be retiring after the 2021-2022 season. While he has meant a lot to the Ducks organization, this is the right time...

