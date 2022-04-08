On Broadway purchases Old Fort Square for Green Bay Public Market development

In late February, Head Hi, a Fort Greene shop run by artists Alexandra Hodkowski and Alvaro Alcocer, opened its third annual lamp show. The premise is straightforward: Artists submit especially unusual lamp designs (bulbs concealed in wheels of Parmesan, for instance), the owners’ favorites are accepted, then they are shown and sold at the shop and on its site. The first two years were fairly quiet, says Hodkowski — many of the entries came from their friends. This year, unexpectedly, more than a hundred ideas for lamps arrived: “Submissions were trickling in for a couple weeks. But then suddenly, the day after the submission deadline passed, we woke up and there were 111 from designers around the world.” They winnowed it down to 50 lamps, all of which are currently on display and for sale, including Franc Palaia’s blender with a lightbulb in place of blades (seen above, $250) and a nightlight that looks like a small house on fire. Here, a few more of our favorites.

