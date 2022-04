NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee said that the office has received over 95% of all tax payments, Trustee Erica Gilmore announced Monday. “This is an exciting time for the office. The quicker that we can capture our collections, the quicker we can support the needs of our city, the agenda Mayor (John) Cooper has set forth and help achieve the Metropolitan Council’s goals for Nashville residents. We stand by our mission statement of being accountable, transparent and efficient,” Gilmore said in a news release.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 27 DAYS AGO