PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s indoor mask mandate could return soon. City leaders are expected to make an announcement Monday after the health department reviews case counts and hospital numbers. The reinstatement could come just over one month since it was lifted and days before what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend. “We have seen more guests these last few days definitely wearing masks and coming through with it,” Shawn Leahey, the general manager of Positano Coast in Old City, said. The possible reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate comes as new COVID cases are on the rise, fueled by the omicron...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO