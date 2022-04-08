ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

‘Cyber Rodeo’ wrap: Elon, his fans, his new global HQ in Texas

By Tahera Rahman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — “We needed a place where we could be really big. And there’s no place like Texas,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said to a cheering crowd of thousands. Musk, dressed in a cowboy hat and sunglasses, thanked Austin and Travis County....

Tesla sends out ‘Cyber Rodeo’ invites for Giga Texas opening

Tesla has started to send out invites to an event called ‘Cyber Rodeo’, which is going to be the grand opening of Gigafactory Texas in Austin – a big moment for the company and its manufacturing expansion in the US. Just a few days after launching GIgafactory...
