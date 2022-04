Picture if you can Daniel Banyai as a Black man. How long do you think an illegal firearms and militia training school would last? And how would the national media portray a Black man who is offering classes in carjacking? That alone would be an international story for the far right to share: “The snowflake government of the state of Vermont is allowing a thug to teach carjacking.”

