STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After remodeling for the past four years, Marino’s Lunch in Staunton is slowly opening its doors again. Owner Victor Meyer took the last few years to really dive deep into what he wanted to change and accomplish with this remodel. He looked at things he knew had longevity in working and changed the things that didn’t, all in the midst of a pandemic.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO