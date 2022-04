ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – If you or someone you know need support battling addiction, ASAP of Anderson is ready to provide support. The pandemic caused a lot of heartbreak around the world and those problems were present throughout the East Tennessee community. One such group that has been drastically affected by these circumstances has been those suffering from addiction and trying to recover from their ordeal. Anderson county saw a large uptick in addiction related issues which has motivated ASAP of Anderson to make their presence known in the community.

