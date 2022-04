The Western Slope is outnumbered in the Colorado legislature. That makes it essential for legislators from the region to work together. Nine of those legislators Monday held a virtual town hall meeting for constituents. The officials spent a good bit of time talking about their legislative agendas, which range from housing to behavioral health to agricultural issues. They also took some time to answer constituent questions and talk about the need for the group to work together despite occasional disagreements.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO